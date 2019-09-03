Police tape off foot of Leith Walk after pedestrian hit by vehicle

Police have closed several roads towards the foot of Leith Walk following a serious collision involving a pedestrian.



Emergency services rushed to the scene near the Newkirkgate shopping centre at around 13:10 on Tuesday.



Police and ambulance units are currently present at the scene.

Details of the condition of the injured pedestrian have yet to be released, but one eyewitness told the Evening News that emergency services had erected a privacy screen.

As a result of the collision, police have taped off all roads leading to the shopping centre, which includes the bottom of Leith Walk, Great Junction Street and Duke Street.



A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Police were called at around 10 past 1 on Monday, 3 September to reports of a serious collision involving a car and a pedestrian at New Kirkgate.



"Emergency services are still at the scene. All roads leading to Kirkgate are currently closed."



Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.



Lothian Buses have stated that all buses serving between the foot of Easter Road and Ferry Road are diverted until further notice.







The scene of the incident at the foot of Leith Walk. Picture: Darren McQueenie