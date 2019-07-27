Police to use sniffer dogs at Ingliston’s Elrow dance festival in drugs crackdown

Sniffer dogs and police officers will be in action at an electronic musical festival in Ingliston today, as Police Scotland warn they will take a zero-tolerance approach to drugs.

Between 8,000 and 10,000 revellers are expected to attend the Elrow Town electronic dance music festival, held at the Royal Highland Centre Showground.

Police have issued a warning across social media channels that a deployment of officers will also be in attendance.

Officers and sniffer dogs will aid event staff in bag searches for everyone entering the venue.

Anyone found in possession of drugs, alcohol or weapons will be refused entry, and may be detained by police.

The festival is a daytime event, with doors set to open at midday and close at 11pm. The last entry is 5pm.

This is the second year the musical festival has taken place at the Royal Highland Centre Showground, but this year it will be in a new format, more in the style of a festival.

It is now one of the major events the police will monitor at this venue.

Event Commander Superintendent Jordana Emerson said: “We have a wealth of experience in dealing with large events such as this and we will have appropriate resources in place to keep all those in attendance safe and respond to any criminal incidents, which may arise.

“Please remember that you will be subject to a search before entering the venue and if you are found to have any prohibited items you have drugs, alcohol or weapons on your person, you may not be permitted entry and could face further police action.

“You won’t be getting in and may face a criminal record. We have detection search dogs supporting the operation who have very keen noses!

“Furthermore, once you’re inside the ground, please drink responsibly and don’t have your evening ruined by the excessive consumption of alcohol.”

Festival organisers have echoed police warnings that there will be a zero-tolerance approach to drugs. “Elrow takes the safety and security of it’s festival-goers extremely seriously,” a spokesperson said.

“Everyone will be subject to stringent searches upon entry to the festival, anyone found with drugs or weapons will not be permitted entry and will be reported to the police. Elrow urges everyone to remember to take care not just of yourself but also those around you.”

While the festival upholds a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs, there will be facilities and staff present to assist any festival-goers who find they are suffering due to drug or other substance use.

“Should anybody begin to feel unwell as a result of substance misuse, we urge them to contact our specially-trained staff without fear of judgment,” festival guidelines state.

A designated medics room will also be available, where staff can assist with issues including substance awareness and mental health support.

The theme of the festival is Singermorning, and British DJ and production duo Camelphat will headline.

The lineup also features Basement Jaxx, Detlef, Joris Voorn and Paco Osuna.

Superintendent Emerson advised revellers to travel to the Royal Highland Centre Showground by public transport where possible, to avoid traffic from the huge number of visitors expected.

She also warned visitors to be conscious of the weather and dress appropriately for the conditions.

“While it is taking place in the height of summer, Scotland’s weather is often unpredictable so please check the forecast. Most importantly we hope everyone attending has a safe and enjoyable event.”

Tickets, £49.50, are still available from www.elrowtown.com.