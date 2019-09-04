Police trace schoolgirl reported missing from Edinburgh

Have your say

A SCHOOLGIRL reported missing from the Craigmount area of Edinburgh has now been traced.

Police set up an appeal for information to find Madison Lucas after family members became increasingly worried for her welfare.

The schoolgirl was reported missing at around 1pm on Tuesday.

But officers revealed the 12 year old had been found safe and well late on Tuesday evening.

A short statement read: "We are pleased to report that 12 year old Madison Lucas, who was reported missing from Edinburgh has been found safe & well."

"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal."