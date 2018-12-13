Police urge public to search gardens and sheds for missing 90-year-old man

Police have urged members of the public to search their gardens and outbuildings in the hunt for missing pensioner William Scott.

The 90-year-old, who has dementia, has been missing from his home in Chesser since Tuesday and has not contacted family. He was last seen at the Kirkgate branch of Greggs at around 4pm.

A CCTV image shows William in the Foot of the Walk pub

Chief Inspector David Robertson, who is leading the investigation, said: “William suffers from mild dementia and it is possible he could have become confused or disorientated and his health concerns are what really worry me. He may have come into some problems.”

William has various medical conditions, for which he requires medication. Police think he could have some with him but can’t be certain.

Appealing to anyone who may have seen William in Leith, near his home in Chesser or further afield, CI Robertson said: “Given the potential that he may have become unwell I’m asking that members of the public to search gardens and have a look in any outbuildings, whether that’s at home or businesses premises.

“Given the weather conditions it’s possible he may have sought shelter somewhere.”

William lives independently with support but enjoys travelling by bus around the city including to his favourite pub, The Foot of the Walk on Constitution Street, where he visited on Tuesday before he went to Greggs.

A member of staff at the bakery told the Evening News that William was “his usual happy self” when they saw him on Tuesday evening.

They said: “He usually visits every day for a scotch pie but we had sold out so he had a sausage roll instead. He is chatty usually and didn’t seem different.”

Officers are carrying out inquiries across Edinburgh with neighbouring divisions including Lothians and Scottish Borders police in their efforts to find William.

CI Robertson said: “William’s daughter is understandably really concerned. [His family] are just really keen to get him back safe so they can make their preparations for Christmas.

“He goes about by himself regularly but he’s got a routine, a set routine and he’s broken that routine and that’s why we’re really worried.”

William, also known as Bill, Billy or Scotty, is described as being 5 foot 1 inches tall, balding with white hair to the back and sides. He regularly wears glasses and was last seen wearing a navy jacket, grey trousers and a dark coloured flat cap.

If you have any information please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3338 of 11th December.