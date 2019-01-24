Police warn of suspicious activity in Tranent

Have your say

Police are urging people to secure their properties after a householder witnessed people shining a torch into their home.

The intruders had also tried the front door of the property before being disturbed by the occupiers and fleeing the scene.

The incident took place on Tuesday at around 9.30pm in the Kemps End area of Tranent.

The individuals left the area in a dark blue car, possibly with a 54 or 56 registration plate.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police are warning members of the public to remain vigilant following a report of suspicious activity in the Kemps End area of Tranent.

“Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or observed this vehicle in the area at the time of the offence are encouraged to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident reference 1690.”

Home safety and security advice can be found at www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe/home-and-personal-property/secure-your-home

