Policeman kicked in the genitals by aggressive drunk in Edinburgh street

A PLUCKY policeman was kicked in the genitals while trying to restrain an aggressive drunk in a Capital street.

A couple of good samaritans tried to help the man after finding him lying in Ferry Road shortly after 5pm on Sunday.

But he turned violent so they flagged down the officer who was kicked twice, once in the right leg and again in the groin.

One of the passers-by, Robert Pearson, chairman of TRIM and Friends of West Pilton, praised the officer's heroics and professionalism while under attack.

"He was kicked in the genitals and then used a manoeuvre to put the man on the ground because he was being very aggressive.

"The officer, despite being assaulted, put the health and safety of the man first and was making sure he was all right."

Fellow officers arrived quickly to help their colleague, who required no medical attention, to restrain the thug.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At 5.20pm, a 39-year-old was arrested and charged in connection to an alleged assault of a police officer on Ferry Road.

"The officer sustained minor injuries and was able to continue on duty."