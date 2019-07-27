Portobello Beach brawl: Shopkeeper charged with underage alcohol sales following mass fights

A local shop owner has been charged with selling alcohol to under 18s in the wake of anti-social behaviour at Portobello Beach where youths were involved in a mass brawl.

Two people were treated for minor injuries following the shocking mass fights at Portobello Beach on Thursday as Edinburgh sweltered in record-breaking 32C temperatures.

Eyewitnesses reported dozens of youths engaged in violence while police officers attempted to take control of the situation.

Police in the north east of the city have confirmed that two youths have been charged in relation to anti-social behaviour that took place at the popular seafront, while a licensee in the area has also been charged after staff reportedly sold alcohol to under 18s.

In a tweet, Police Scotland added they are chasing positive lines of enquiry in the pursuit of others involved in the anti-social behaviour.

It comes as Callum Laidlaw, a Conservative councillor for the Portobello and Craigmillar ward, called for an extension of dispersal powers used by the police in November which led to nine arrests on Bonfire Night.

Cllr Laidlaw branded Thursday's scenes on the beach as "shocking" and said police should be able to crack down harder on trouble-makers.

SNP councillor Kate Campbell, meanwhile, branded the powers “draconian” and slammed Cllr Laidlaw for being “inflammatory” over his stance on the incident.