Praise heaped on police dog Tora as prolific thief caught during Mayfield break-in

A police dog has been praised after helping to snare a thief in the Capital.

There was no evading police dog Tora, who caught the thief on Sunday morning while he was trying to break into a business in Mayfield.

The man had attempted to hide, but was cuffed thanks to the actions of the outstanding force canine.

He was arrested and charged and was expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday.

The man was also wanted on petition apprehension warrant.

Social media was also full of praise for the heroic pooch.

@geordiegixxer tweeted: “What a stunner. Dalkeith and Mayfield will be a safer place.. Well done PDTora and handler.”

@NyoEi added: “Running from a land shark is never a good idea.”

It is not the first time the police dogs in the Capital have been the heroes of the hour.

In July last year, German Shepherd PD Cruz chased down a suspect and helped officers make arrests after reports of a stabbing.

Officers swarmed on two suspects after a 30-year-old man was seriously assaulted in Royston.

PD Cruz gave chase after the accused had dumped a stolen car.

Another colleague was hailed for his heroic actions after helping to locate a woman who had been reported missing in the Capital.

PD Otis and handler PC Andy Inglis helped trace Jenna Mitchelmore, 38, in January last year at Mortonhall Golf Course.

The city’s police dog officers have even received recognition for a job well done at the National Police Dog Trials in 2017.

PD Duke and his handler PC Andy Gamble, based at Fettes Police Station, took part in the event in Bristol where they impressed with their excellent skills and took home the trophy for the best tracking score.

Duke and Andy were first teamed together in 2014, when Andy first became a dog handler and Duke was a six-month-old German shepherd puppy.

They immediately formed a strong bond and accomplished so much together in the space of three years.

They dealt with many notable incidents, including finding a vulnerable missing man in the woods in Melrose.