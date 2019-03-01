Predatory paedophile Gavin Scoular ‘targeted dozens of girls’ in Edinburgh

A leading children’s charity urged any victims of Gavin Scoular who have not yet come forward to “speak up”.

NSPCC Scotland issued advice to parents, guardians and youngsters about the dangers posed by online predators.

A spokesman said: “The threat posed to children by groomers like Scoular has increased in recent years and abuse is sadly still woefully underreported. For us to help children, we need people to speak up. We are imploring any adult who suspects a child is being exploited to pick up the phone and call the NSPCC Helpline.

“We know that the internet and social media are used as gateways by abusers to commit dozens of offences against children each year and it is vital that young people are taught about the dangers of talking to strangers online.

“Our Protect and Respect service shows young people how to spot potential abusers, find their way out of an exploitative cycle, and help them on the road to recovery.”

Any young person can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or childline.org.uk. Any adult can contact the NSPCC Helpline 0808 500 8000 or nspcc.org.uk. Both are free, confidential, and open 24/7.

Information on grooming and the warning signs can be found here: https://www.nspcc.org.uk/preventing-abuse/child-abuse-and-neglect/grooming/