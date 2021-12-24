Princes Street racist attack: Man injured after racial abuse during assault by two men

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault involving racial abuse in the Capital which left a man in need of hospital treatment.

By Hannah Brown
Friday, 24th December 2021, 6:19 am
The racist attack happened in the early hours of Tuesday, December 22 on Princes Street (Photo: Google Maps).

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, December 22 on Princes Street.

A 24-year-old man required hospital treatment after he was subjected to racial abuse and assaulted by two unidentified men.

Police are appealing for information and an investigation is ongoing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh crime: Thug banned from owning animals for 10 years after stabbing gir...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Anybody who witnessed this incident or has any further information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1904 of 22 December 2021.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.