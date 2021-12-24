The racist attack happened in the early hours of Tuesday, December 22 on Princes Street (Photo: Google Maps).

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, December 22 on Princes Street.

A 24-year-old man required hospital treatment after he was subjected to racial abuse and assaulted by two unidentified men.

Police are appealing for information and an investigation is ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Anybody who witnessed this incident or has any further information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1904 of 22 December 2021.”

