Princes Street racist attack: Man injured after racial abuse during assault by two men
Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault involving racial abuse in the Capital which left a man in need of hospital treatment.
Friday, 24th December 2021, 6:19 am
The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, December 22 on Princes Street.
A 24-year-old man required hospital treatment after he was subjected to racial abuse and assaulted by two unidentified men.
Police are appealing for information and an investigation is ongoing.
Read More
Read MoreEdinburgh crime: Thug banned from owning animals for 10 years after stabbing gir...
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Anybody who witnessed this incident or has any further information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1904 of 22 December 2021.”