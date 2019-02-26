Prison for shopkeeper caught dealing drugs out of his Fountainbridge newsagent

A man has been jailed after being caught dealing illegal drugs out of his shop in Fountainbridge.

At Edinburgh Sheriff on Monday, Umar Afzal was sentenced to 11 months in prison for selling cannabis to the public from the Fountain News Store in Dundee Street.

The shop in Fountainbridge where Mr Afzal was discovered to have been selling drugs. Picture: Google Street View

Officers from the South West Edinburgh Community Policing Team carried out a search of the premises on the 15th Decemeber 2017, as well as at Afzal’s home address in Mountcastle Crescent, Edinburgh.

Between both properties, a total of 61 dealer bags of cannabis were seized along with over £15,000 in cash and large quantities of drug paraphernalia.

Chief Inspector Jordana Emerson, Local Area Commander for South West Edinburgh said: “Umar Afzal was using his store as a front to sell drugs to the local community and made considerable profit as a result.

“Following vital information from the public we were able to conduct proactive enforcement activity, which proved cannabis was being sold on site and Afzal was subsequently charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“His sentence should send a clear message that all drug offences are robustly investigated whenever they are reported to us and anyone found to be involved will be brought to justice.”

