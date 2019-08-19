Prisoner escapes from Dunfermline police station sparking major police search

Have your say

Police in Fife are searching for a 33-year-old male prisoner who has escaped from Dunfermline Police Station.

The man was in the care of GeoAmey staff who are responsible for escorting prisoners between custody and the courts.

Dunfermline Police Station. Pic: Google Maps.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Fife are carrying out search activity in the Dunfermline area after a 33-year-old man escaped from GeoAmey staff and made off from Dunfermline Police Station at around 9.10am on Monday 19th August.

"Inquiries to trace this male are ongoing."

There have been several reports of a helicopter scanning the area as well.

Police said no image of the man is available at this time.