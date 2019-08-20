Prisoner who escaped from Dunfermline police station caught in Kirkcaldy a day later

A prisoner who escaped from Dunfermline police station on Monday morning was caught and arrested at an address in Kirkcaldy on Tuesday afternoon.

The 33-year-old man was in the care of GeoAmey staff, who are responsible for escorting prisoners between custody and the courts, when he made off yesterday at about 9:10am.

The prisoner escaped from Dunfermline police station on Monday. Pic: Google Maps

But in a statement released this afternoon, police in Fife said: "Police in Fife have traced a man who absconded from GeoAmey staff at Dunfermline Police Station on Monday 19 August.

"The 33-year-old was arrested at an address in Kirkcaldy around 4.30pm on Tuesday 20 August and is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court tomorrow (Wednesday 21 August)."