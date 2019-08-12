Probe after man found in Penicuik Street with deep cut to arm

An investigation is ongoing after a man was found in a Penicuik street with a deep cut to his arm.

Officers made their way to the scene after reports of a man with a serious wound to his arm in the Edinburgh Road area just after 4pm on Saturday afternoon.

The man was found in the Edinburgh Road area of Penicuik, Picture: Google Street View

The circumstances surrounding the man's injury remain unknown and it has yet to be established if a crime has been committed.

In an official statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in Midlothian received a report of a male with a deep cut to his arm in the Edinburgh Road area of Penicuik at around 4.05pm on Saturday 10 August.

"Inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident, including whether any crime has been committed, are ongoing."