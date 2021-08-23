Puppy stolen from Edinburgh home as owner makes desperate public plea

An appeal has been launched to find Cooper. Pic: Facebook/Edinburgh Crime and Breaking Incidents page

Cooper, thought to be an Old English Bulldog, is believed to have been taken from a property in Craigmillar Castle Road at about 11pm or midnight on Sunday.

A Facebook post by the dog’s owner, who uses the name ‘Ginger Spice,’ said she was out for a couple of hours when the culprits broke into her flat and stole the nine-week-old animal. The dog is described as being red/ginger in colour with merle markings on its back.

The owner states the dog was taken from their bedroom while in its cage sleeping as she went to an Asda supermarket. She says the dog still requires a special food routine and is yet to have some of its vaccinations.

Thieves are believed to have taken the dog on Sunday night.

As well as photographs of the stolen dog, the owner has shared pictures showing a damaged door in her flat.

She says neighbours have also come forward with descriptions of the suspects, and that some have camera footage.

In her appeal, the owner said she has been unable to sleep because of the incident and described those responsible as “sick and twisted.”