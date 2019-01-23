Pygmy goat seriously injured after dog attack in Midlothian

Have your say

A pygmy goat has been left seriously injured following a dog attack in a Midlothian village.

Police are appealing for information following the incident at a small holding near Roman Camp, Pathhead, which happened at about 2pm on Tuesday January 21.

A statement released by the force said a black Lurcher type dog, with no obvious markings and wearing a thick black collar, was responsible for attacking the goat.

The statement added: “The goat suffered a serious injury as a result of the attack but will, thankfully, survive.”

Anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 101 and quote incident number 1897 of 21st January 2019, or alternatively call the Crimestoppers charity line on 0800 555 111.

The police statement also said: “We remind people to be responsible dog owners, keep dogs on a lead when in areas near livestock.

“Rural crime remains a priority for Police Scotland and we would recommend that the public visit our website at http://www.scotland.police.uk to obtain a range of useful advice and guidance.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital