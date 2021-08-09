Police said the suspect was seen loitering in an underground car park by the Genting Casino at Fountain park around 1am on Monday before using a knife to threaten a staff member who was taking their break outside, stealing their phone and forcing them to take them inside the premises.

The man, who was wearing a black mask and gloves, then threatened two more employees at the cash desk and stole a five figure sum of money and casino gambling chips which are stamped with the word “Fountainpark.”

Last night, one eye-witness told the Edinburgh Evening News he was in the casino with a friend when they noticed a “kerfuffle” and some raised voices at the cash desk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the Genting Casino at Fountain Park in the early hours of Monday morning following the armed robbery.

He said: “A lot of people were looking over. At first I thought someone was ill or had been injured and then, all of a sudden, this guy bolted from the cash desk towards the fire exit and everyone was looking around wondering what had happened, and it soon became clear it had been a robbery.

“I did not see any weapon or bag on the guy because he was running too fast. We did not notice him coming in. The guy got what he wanted and bolted really quickly past multiple staff members, past all of the roulette tables and machines and went straight out the fire exit.

“It was quick, quiet and clearly calculated and a lot of thought had gone into it.

“They knew where the fire exits were - the guy entered and exited through the carpark and fire exit. I would not have a clue where these fire exits led to. It just felt a little bit strange.”

Police were called to the scene at Fountain Park.

The witness said the casino staff closed the tables immediately and customers were encouraged to finish their drinks and leave the premises, with some staff guarding chips on the tables.

The eye-witness reckons there were between 20 and 30 customers in the casino when the armed robbery took place. He said the police arrived a short time later.

He said there was a doorman working at the time but that the armed robber had gone unnoticed by entering and exiting through the emergency exit.

The witness continued: “It was a bit eerie afterwards.

“I was quite shocked that it happened in Edinburgh in that area. I quite often walk past there and it’s not an area I would associate with crime.”

Suspect description

The culprit is described as being of Middle Eastern ethnicity, aged in his mid to late 20s, of a thin build and spoke with a mixed Scottish, Asian accent. He was wearing a hooded black down jacket, a black face mask covering the lower half of his face, black trousers, black gloves and black Nike trainers with a white motif.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait, of Corstorphine CID, said: “Nobody was injured in this incident but it was a frightening experience for the staff members involved.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to identify the man responsible, including reviewing CCTV from the area.

“I would urge anyone with information which could help to identify the man, or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything to contact police as soon as possible.

“Similarly, I would ask anyone who becomes aware of a large quantity of casino chips stamped with “Fountainpark” in the city to report this to the police immediately.”

A Genting Casino spokesperson said: “Thankfully no customers were involved and no colleagues were hurt during the incident, but it was of course a frightening experience for our staff and we commend the bravery and professionalism that they showed throughout.

"We are of course working closely with the police to assist them with their ongoing enquiries, and thank them for their swift response and ongoing support.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0176 of 9 August, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.