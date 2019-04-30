Racist thug who called West Lothian shop keeper “a Jihadi b*****d” jailed

Have your say

A racist thug who called an Asian shopkeeper “a Jihadi b*****d” and threatened to “get him done in” was last night starting a lengthy prison sentence.

James Smart, 45, of Livingston, hurled the racist slur at convenience store owner Imran Arif without any provocation.

Livingston Civic Centre

Livingston Sheriff Court heard Mr Ari and shop assistant Elizabeth McNeill had been standing outside the town’s Lifestyle Express store chatting to two delivery drivers when the thug appeared.

Bradley Welsh murder: Fake CCTV footage of Edinburgh shooting posted anonymously online

In addition to the “jihadi” terrorist insult Smart also accused Mr Arif of being a “grassing b*****d”.

The serial criminal shocked Mrs McNeill by calling her a “fat b*****d” and threatening to “get someone to come and kill her”.

After hearing his angry comments Mr Ari ordered his assistant to press a panic button in the shop to summon police.

READ MORE: Scottish schoolgirl sexually assaulted while out shopping in Livingston

Smart admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner intended to cause alarm and distress by shouting, swearing, uttering racially offensive remarks and threatening violence in January.

Sheriff Martin Edington jailed him for 12 months.