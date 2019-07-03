Rapist ex-soldier from Midlothian jailed for breaching Facebook ban

A soldier who trawled dating websites in search of 'kinky' sex has been jailed for 10 months after breaching a ban on using Facebook.

Shaun Jewiss, 46, was convicted of two rapes and a sexual assault following a 22-year career in the Army.

Shaun Jewiss. Pic: Police Scotland

He was later jailed and hit with a sexual offences prevention order (SOPO) after being branded a danger to women.



On his release Jewiss was not allowed access to the internet and would have to tell police if he had access to any devices.



He was staying with his ex-wife in Blantyre, Lanarkshire, while on bail for allegedly threatening new partner Sandra McNeill.



But police were called in after he used his son's mobile phone to contact McNeill.



Jewiss, of Loanhead, Midlothian, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court and admitted breaching his SOPO and bail conditions by messaging McNeill between March and April this year.



He was jailed by Sheriff David Bicket.



Depute fiscal Liza Lann said: "His ex-wife telephoned the police in regards to her concerns he was accessing her son's mobile phone for the purpose of contacting his new partner Sandra McNeill on Facebook.



"She was not to be contacted and police were allowed to view the messages and certain screenshots were taken.



"These contained messages about him coming back to that address and they were both fully aware that the messages were in breach of bail conditions."



Andy Aitken, defending, said: "He accepts he should not have had any contact with her.



"It was not unwanted and she wanted to speak to him as she wanted the prosecution to go away.



"His conduct is more serious given his previous convictions. They involved historic sexual assaults on former partners."



Jewiss was convicted of the rapes and sexual assault following a trial at the High Court in Livingston in 2014 and jailed for more than two years.



He was in a relationship with one woman before subjecting her to repeated attacks between 2010 and 2011.



Jurors heard how he attacked another woman, who he had met on the online site Badoo, while her children were in the next room and filmed himself raping her.



He claimed the women knew they were meeting him for 'kinky' sex and they fully consented.



Giving evidence in his own defence, Jewiss admitted he had streamed some of his sex sessions 'live' over the internet so strangers could watch.



Jewiss was a corporal in the King's Own Scottish Borderers' and completed tours of duty in Iraq in 2003 and 2008.