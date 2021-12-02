Officers have shut Ravelston Dykes at the junction with Murrayfield Road while emergency services deal with the incident, which happened shortly after 1.20pm.

One person has been treated by ambulance staff as firefighters battled the blaze on one of the cars involved.

Three fire engines were in attendance at the incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.22pm on Thursday, December 2 to reports of a car on fire at Murrayfield Road, Edinburgh.“Operations Control mobilised three fire engines to a collision which involved two vehicles.

"Firefighters extinguished a fire which affected one vehicle and assisted emergency service partners at the scene.

“One casualty was in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

Updates to follow.