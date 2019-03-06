RBS building at Gogarburn reopened following ‘suspicious package’ alert

Have your say

The RBS building at Gogarburn in Edinburgh has been reopened following a report of a ‘suspicious package’.

The building was evacuated after police were called around 10:50am today, however, an investigation found the package posed no risk and only contained promotional goods.

The area surrounding the site has now been reopened.

Edinburgh Police tweeted: “Inquiries have established that the package posed no risk to the public and contained promotional goods.

“The area surrounding the building has been reopened and the public are thanked for their patience whilst this incident was ongoing.”

Earlier today, Glasgow University was also evacuated after a suspicious package was found. Investigators said the two incidents are not linked.

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Around 10:50am, on Wednesday 6 March 2019, police received two reports of suspicious packages found at the University of Glasgow and the Royal Bank of Scotland in Edinburgh.

“Emergency services are in attendance and both buildings have been evacuated. At this stage there is nothing to link these incidents. The items will be examined and enquiries are ongoing.”

