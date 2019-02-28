Reports of coins thrown from away stands at Hearts v Celtic game

Police are investigating coins being thrown from the away stands at Tynecastle as Hearts took on Celtic.

Investigations are ongoing following reports that fans were throwing objects on to the pitch.

It is understood an object landed close to Bobby Zlamal, the Hearts goalkeeper, as he prepared to take a goal kick.

Officers are also looking into reports of sectarian singing at the Gorgie ground.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh are currently investigating reports of sectarian singing that took place within Tynecastle Stadium on Wednesday, February 27.

“Inquiries into this matter are being led by Police Scotland’s FOCUS unit.

“Police are also investigating reports of coins being thrown from the away stand during the SPFL match between Heart of Midlothian and Celtic that evening.”

