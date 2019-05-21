Reports of sex assaults and rapes in Edinburgh on the rise according to Police Scotland figures

SEX attacks reported in the Capital are one the rise – driven by historical abuse cases.

Sexual assaults were up more than a quarter (28.5 per cent) from 307 to 388 on the previous year, according to Police Scotland figures.

Sexual assaults were up more than a quarter (28.5 per cent) from 307 to 388 on the previous year

Rapes were also up by 14.9 per cent, from 194 to 223 – with around half of cases dating back over a year.

“It would be worrying for me if they were all recent but the fact that half of rapes and a quarter of sexual assaults are non-recent shows the trust and confidence of victims that we will investigate,” said top cop Chief Superintendent Gareth Blair.

READ MORE: Police chief vows to get tough on Edinburgh thugs as violent crime soars

He also praised his officers after detection rates for sex crimes improved on the previous year.

Chief Superintendent Gareth Blair.

The charity Rape Crisis Scotland works to end sexual violence with police and the Crown.

It supports the work of centres to provide specialist services for those affected.

Spokeswoman Eileen Maitland said: “The rise in the number of sexual crimes indicated by these figures is worrying.

“It’s not possible to know whether this is a result of increased confidence in reporting or a rise in the number of offences committed.

“At least some of the increase is likely to be due to more people having the confidence to come forward and report what has happened to them, often many months or years after it has happened.

READ MORE: Thousands of revellers endure 3-hour wait amid bus chaos at Edinburgh dance festival

“It’s vital that anyone in Edinburgh reporting or considering reporting a sexual offence is reassured that there is both emotional and advocacy support available to them.”

The Rape Crisis Scotland National helpline is open every night from 6pm till midnight on 08088 01 03 02.

Full details of support services available from Edinburgh Rape Crisis can be found at www.ercc.scot/who-we-support-and-our-services

For the latest crime news from in and around Edinburgh - join our new Facebook group here.