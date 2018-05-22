Residents shock after car overturned in Edinburgh street

THIS was the shocking sight that greeted Warriston residents in the early hours of the morning, after a vehicle overturned in their street.

The silver car ended up on its roof in the middle of Warriston Road at around 1.30am on Sunday.

Police knocked on the door of David Ramsay, 53, who said; “There is a big problem with traffic issues in the area.”

“My elderly father’s car has been damaged twice in the last month. His wing mirrors have been damaged and bumpers hit. It is pretty annoying. It cost my parents £600.”