Restalrig murder: Edinburgh City FC Social Club pays tribute to 'very popular member' Andy McCarron

The social club where a man was murdered outside have paid tribute to a 'very popular member', named locally as Andy McCarron.

The 49-year-old was seriously injured in a disturbance outside Edinburgh City Football Club's Social Club, formerly known as Loch Inn on Lochend Road South in the early hours of Sunday morning and later died in hospital.

Police were called to the incident at around 12.15am.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this inquiry, however anyone with information is being asked to come forward by police.

The social club's secretary told the Evening News: "The members and staff at Edinburgh City Football Club are devastated by the death of very popular member Andy McCarron.

"He played a great part in many sporting and social activities within the club and will be very sorely missed.

"Our thoughts and prayers are very much with his family at this incredibly difficult time."

Mr McCarron was an electrician at property firm David Love Property, and his employer David Love earlier paid tribute, calling him a 'gentleman'.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham Grant from Edinburgh CID said: "Our sympathies are with the family of the man who died as a result of this incident and we are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

"An arrest has been made, but we remain keen to speak with anyone who was in the area of Lochend Road South, at its junction with ‎Sleigh Drive, during Saturday evening or into the early hours of Sunday morning and way have witnessed the disturbance.

"Likewise anyone with any other relevant information should also contact police immediately. "

Those with information can contact Edinburgh CID via 101 and quote incident number 065 of the 21st July. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.