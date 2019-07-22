Restalrig murder: Man, 42, charged with murder of Andy McCarron

A 42-year-old man has been charged following the murder of Andy McCarron in Restalrig over the weekend.

Police Scotland has confirmed he will appear today (Monday, July 22).

49-year-old Mr McCorran was seriously injured in a disturbance outside Edinburgh City Social Club

49-year-old Mr McCorran was seriously injured in a disturbance outside Edinburgh City Social Club, formerly known as Loch Inn on Lochend Road South in the early hours of Sunday morning and later died in hospital.

The social club's secretary told the Evening News: "The members and staff at Edinburgh City Social Club are devastated by the death of very popular member Andy McCarron.

"He played a great part in many sporting and social activities within the club and will be very sorely missed.

"Our thoughts and prayers are very much with his family at this incredibly difficult time."

He was an electrician at property firm David Love Property, and his employer David Love earlier paid tribute calling him a 'gentleman'.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham Grant from Edinburgh CID said at the time: "Our sympathies are with the family of the man who died as a result of this incident and we are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened."

Those with information can contact Edinburgh CID via 101 and quote incident number 065 of the 21st July. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.