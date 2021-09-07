Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Details of the officer’s injuries emerged amid a freshresh drive to clampdown on illegal off-road motorcyclists across West Lothian by Police Scotland.

Louts on scramblers and quad bikes have caused massive damage forestry trails around Fauldhouse to Greendykes Bing in Broxburn, and one pavements across the county.

Bikes were seized by Police Scotland during the crackdown

Police have been running an active social media campaign against youths tearing around footpaths in built up areas.

Community Sergeant Iain Wells urged the public to help them –and said that one of his team was facing medical retirement from the force as he now has to live with life changing injuries having been struck by a motorcycle on a footpath in Livingston 18 months ago.

Complaints fall into two categories. In areas such as the first trails and Greendykes bing genuine enthusiasts pit their wits against the terrain. They are fully equipped and kitted out. That doesn’t mean it’s disturbance free. It’s noisy and potentially dangerous for others in the area.

In Broxburn the community has had enough of the bing being used as national off-road motorcycling venue – drawing off road bikers from across Scotland and England. High profile policing days have been carried to some limited effect in the area.

Officers on off-road bikes have been deployed to catch the thugs.

It’s on town streets that these bikes are more deadly however. They are lightweight, fast and highly manoeuvrable. They also demand a driving and riding skill set far out of the reach of many who straddle them without a helmet or a shred of protective clothing, and often without a licence or insurance.

Sgt Wells said: “It’s a problem right across West Lothian, and in communities across the central belt.

“We continue to receive a significant number of complaints from concerned members of the public about the illegal, dangerous and inconsiderate use of off road motorbikes across West Lothian.

“Of particular concern is when these bikes are used within built up areas by people with no safety equipment, insurance or training. The bikes are capable of high speed and the potential for a serious accident is obvious."

Farmers are often left counting the cost of illegal off-roading

He urged the public: “If you are aware of who owns the bikes we are keen to hear from you.”

