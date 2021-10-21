Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Police Scotland issued a ‘do not approach’ warning for Ross Wright, now 26, who was jailed in 2014 after raping a 25-year-old woman in what a judge described as a “ghastly” crime.

He was sentenced to eight years, with six years and three months behind bars and 21 months supervision following his release. He attacked the woman after being granted early release while serving a sentence for attacking a disabled man with a bottle.

Wright was given a 16-month detention term in March 2013 but was released after serving only half his stretch. His original sentence was still in force, with Wright liable for recall to prison, when he carried out the rape. He denied his guilt throughout a trial at the High Court in Glasgow but was convicted by a jury.

Wright, originally from Clydebank, near Glasgow, was last seen at 2pm on Wednesday, October 13 in Brucehill Road, Dumbarton.

He left the area on a bike and is thought to have visited a number of places in the Central Belt, including Helensburgh, Blantyre and Glasgow city centre.

Police Scotland has issued an appeal to help trace him but have advised that if anyone does see him, they should immediately aleert the force and not approach him.

He is white, around 5ft 11in tall and has short brown hair.

Enquiries by officers have identified Wright on CCTV wearing a red hooded top and grey jogging bottoms in the centre of Glasgow on Saturday, October 16.

Inspector Samantha Glasgow said: “We want to trace Ross as quickly as possible and I’d be interested to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him since last Friday, 15th October.

“The public should not approach Ross but should report any sightings to Police Scotland immediately.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2010 of October, 13 or speak to any officer. Alternatively, they can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”.

