Ross Wright found by police after manhunt for convicted rapist who was reported missing

Police Scotland issued a ‘do not approach’ warning for Ross Wright, now 26, who was jailed in 2014 after raping a 25-year-old woman in what a judge described as a “ghastly” crime.

The force have since confirmed that Wright has been found.

He was sentenced to eight years, with six years and three months behind bars and 21 months supervision following his release. He attacked the woman after being granted early release while serving a sentence for attacking a disabled man with a bottle.

Wright was given a 16-month detention term in March 2013 but was released after serving only half his stretch. His original sentence was still in force, with Wright liable for recall to prison, when he carried out the rape. He denied his guilt throughout a trial at the High Court in Glasgow but was convicted by a jury.

Police have thanked members of the public with previous appeals for information.

