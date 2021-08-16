A man has been arrested in Edinburgh city centre after an alleged assault.

Police were called to Toddrick’s Wynd just off the Royal Mile in the city centre, at 10.30 am on Monday, August 16 after they received reports of a concern for person.

They confirmed that a 46-year-old was arrested and charged with alleged assault following the incident.

They added that a report will be made to the Procurator Fiscal after the arrest.

Picture Credit: Edinburgh Crime and Breaking Incident, Charlie Drapala.

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, August 17.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 10.30 am this morning, Monday, 16 August, 2021, police responded to a concern for person call at Toddricks Wynd, Edinburgh City Centre.

"A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with an alleged assault following the incident.

"He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday 17 August, 2021.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

