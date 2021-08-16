Royal Mile: Man arrested in Capital city centre after alleged assault

A man has been arrested in Edinburgh city centre after an alleged assault.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 16th August 2021, 2:16 pm
Updated Monday, 16th August 2021, 2:17 pm

Police were called to Toddrick’s Wynd just off the Royal Mile in the city centre, at 10.30 am on Monday, August 16 after they received reports of a concern for person.

They confirmed that a 46-year-old was arrested and charged with alleged assault following the incident.

They added that a report will be made to the Procurator Fiscal after the arrest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Picture Credit: Edinburgh Crime and Breaking Incident, Charlie Drapala.

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, August 17.

Read More

Read More
The city's hidden working homeless: Carer and his partner living in fear of goin...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 10.30 am this morning, Monday, 16 August, 2021, police responded to a concern for person call at Toddricks Wynd, Edinburgh City Centre.

"A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with an alleged assault following the incident.

"He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday 17 August, 2021.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.