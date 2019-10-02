Safe and four white iPads stolen following break in at Dalkeith primary school

Have your say

A safe and four white iPads belonging to Midlothian Council were stolen during a break in at a primary school in Dalkeith.

The incident happened at around 4.35pm on Sunday 21st July at Kings Park Primary School in Dalkeith.

The four iPads should have stickers on them stating that they belong to Midlothian Council.

A safe belonging to the nursery was also stolen during the incident.

Anyone with information is requested to call Police on 101, quoting incident number 3076 of 21st July 2019 or alternatively you can make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.