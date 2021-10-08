Sam Imrie man has gone on trial accused of plotting an attack on a mosque.

Sam Imrie has been charged with posting statements on the social media platform Telegram indicating that he planned to stream live footage of “an incident” at the Fife Islamic Centre in Glenrothes.

The 24-year-old is accused of possessing weapons and allegedly acquired knives, nunchucks, a hammer, a baseball bat, a rifle scope and petrol, which he referred to as his “arsenal”, between June 20 and July 4 2019.

A hearing at Edinburgh High Court on Friday heard that he has also been charged with being in possession of neo-Nazi, antisemitic and anti-Muslim material and extreme pornography, including indecent images of children and an image involving a human corpse.

Imrie denies all of the nine charges against him – three of which come under the Terrorism Act.

The court heard that Imrie is said to have driven to the Fife Islamic Centre in Poplar Road, Glenrothes, where he made recordings on his phone to “carry out observations” of the area while in possession of a can of petrol.

Jurors heard that he repeatedly attempted to gain access to the centre and posted statements on Telegram that indicated he was going to carry out an attack on the building.

He is also alleged to have deliberately set fire to a doorway and entrance hall at Strathore Lodge and a headstone at St Drostan’s Cemetery, Markinch, Fife.

The court heard Imrie was also found in possession of audio files and texts that “glorified terrorism” and works including “The Great Replacement” by Brenton Tarrant – who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019 – and “2083 A European Declaration of Independence” by Anders Breivik, who killed 69 people on the Norwegian island of Utoya in 2011.