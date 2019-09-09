Scotmid in Edinburgh suburb cordoned off after break-in

Have your say

SHOPPERS reported police standing guard at a Scotmid today after it was raided by housebreakers.

The Saughton Road North branch of the supermarket was cordoned off by officers earlier.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the store had been hit by a "break-in" but no further details were available.

One passer-by posted online: "Does anyone know what's happened at Scotmid top of Broomhouse? All taped off and guarded by police."

The Evening News reported earlier how Starbucks in Quartermile was broken into overnight and cash stolen.