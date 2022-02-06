Officers visited a property on Trinity Street in Hawick, the Borders, as part of a routine check into a separate matter at about 1.15pm on Friday.

It was then when they found a quantity of Class A drugs, with an estimated street value of more than £16,000.

A 56-year-old woman was arrested and charged and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Chief Inspector Vincent Fisher, area commander for the Scottish Borders, said: “This recovery, and the good work involved from our local officers, is another demonstration of our dedication to remove illegal drugs from our communities and deal with those responsible.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse or wider criminality in your area, do not hesitate to contact us on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A woman has been arrested and charged following the recovery of thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs. Picture: John Devlin, file shot

