Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry: Foster care cases to be heard next

It will hold public hearings which will include children who were boarded out, as well as children who were placed in foster care by Scottish local authorities.

The inquiry is urging anyone with relevant evidence to contact its witness support team as soon as possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inquiry chair Lady Smith

Part one of the case study will feature evidence from relevant experts and regulatory bodies to provide context and scene setting.

The inquiry will then hear evidence from individuals who experienced abuse in foster care as well as a range of other witnesses.

READ MORE: Twisted Edinburgh foster mum tied children to their beds and beat them with wooden spoons

Lady Smith, Chairwoman of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry, said: “Many people have already come forward, but we would encourage anyone with relevant evidence to get in touch with the inquiry’s witness support team as soon as possible.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with more recent experience of foster care.”

It is expected the foster care case study will run for several months.

The inquiry, which aims to raise public awareness of the abuse of children in care, is considering evidence up to December 17, 2014, and which is within the living memory of any person who suffered abuse.

In September, the Scottish Government apologised unreservedly after being criticised for a “woeful and wholly avoidable” delay in setting up the inquiry .

Lady Smith said “some ineptitude”, the failure of ministers to listen and engage with survivors, and over-reach of officials urging against an inquiry and attempting to prevent one led to the 13 year delay.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.