Scottish man told children Santa was a lie and they would go to hell

Have your say

A Christian has been found guilty of threatening or abusive behaviour after preaching that Santa was a lie in a busy shopping centre just days before Christmas.

John O’Neill also said children would go to Hell while he was preaching at Braehead Shopping Centre, near Glasgow.

O’Neill, 42, denied he had done anything wrong, claiming he was “preaching the Gospel” and exercising his freedom of speech and freedom of religion.

But Sheriff Lindsey Kooner convicted him of behaving in a way likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm.

Sentence was deferred at Paisley Sheriff Court for three months for O’Neill to be of good behaviour.

READ MORE - Horror as mum finds daughter strangled to death by baby monitor cord