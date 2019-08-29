Search for man in relation to an assault and robbery on Edinburgh's Broughton Street Lane

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in relation to an assault and robbery in Edinburgh.

The incident happened around 2.30am on Sunday 11 August 2019 in Broughton Street Lane.

The man is described as tanned, of slim build, 5ft 8ins tall and with short dark hair. He is pictured wearing a dark leather jacket with a light-coloured t-shirt underneath, denim jeans and black trainers with a white rim and sole.

Detective Constable John Dunn of Gayfield CID said: "As part of the investigation, we are eager to identify the man in the images and would urge him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch with us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0850 of 11 August 2019, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

