Search for missing man Colin McLennan in Edinburgh

Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a man reported missing in the Saughtonhall area of the Capital.

Colin McLennan was last spoken to on December 27 and his current whereabouts are unknown. Relatives of the 59-year-old are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Colin is described as being male, white, 5’10, medium build, bald on top with grey hair on sides, grey / white moustache. His clothing is not known at this time.

Inspector Keith Mailer, of Drylaw Police Station, said: “While Colin has been missing before, it has now been a number of days since he was last in contact with family. They are understandably worried about him.

“I have a number of police resources out looking for Colin and I am also seeking assistance from the public. Colin is known to frequent the River Almond and Water of Leith areas of Edinburgh as well as Cramond and Hillend. I would appeal for anyone walking in these areas to please keep a look out for him.”

If you believe you have seen Colin or have any information please contact 101 quoting incident no. 2410 of the 30th December 2018.