Search ongoing for missing East Lothian man Kieran Cowan whose boat capsized

Police have said the search is ongoing for missing Prestonpans man Kieran Cowan despite reports that he has been confirmed dead.

The 23-year-old man was one of three people on a boat which capsized on Loch Awe in Argyll and Bute on Saturday.

Two other people onboard managed to make it to safety, however Mr Cowan has not been seen since.

Despite reports that Mr Cowan has been confirmed dead, Police Scotland told the Evening News: "The search for the missing man continues."

All three emergency services were joined by coastguard teams at the loch after it capsized at about 4:40pm on Saturday, August 17th.

Two of the men, aged 23 and 27 years, were able to swim to the nearby island.

After raising the alarm, they were rescued and taken by ambulance to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban and later discharged.

Mr Cowan's family also released a statement describing him as having a "heart of gold".

They said: "Kieran always sees the good in a bad situation. He has a heart of gold and loves life.

"He lights up the room with his infectious smile and his motto is: it is what it is."

A JustGiving page has been set up by a friend of Mr Cowan, and has already seen more than £6,000 in donations.

In it, Connor Fairley writes: "Kieran Cowan was a delight to many people, someone who made everyone laugh and had a heart of gold.

"Kieran had a solid, steady income and after the recent tragedy that will now affect his family. It breaks my heart but as everyone knows Kieran and Lisa are due to have a little baby girl."