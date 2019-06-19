Second far-right "Nazi" graffiti attack at Edinburgh graveyard in a week

Have your say

MINDLESS yobs have daubed more sickening graffiti on graves in a historic Capital cemetery.

The Evening News reported this week how swastikas and vile sex insults were scrawled across tombs at New Calton Burial Ground in Regent Road.

Now further far-right messages have appeared despite an undercover police operation to catch those responsible.

Cllr Amy McNeese-Mechan, Vice Convener for Culture and Communities, said: “I am absolutely disgusted that twice in a week our historic city has been defaced with Nazi graffiti.

“This is especially offensive to our LGBT+ citizens, but it is appalling to all of our communities. No one should ever have to face this kind of hateful and threatening rhetoric.

“This kind of behaviour is upsetting for residents and visitors to Edinburgh alike.

“As the Capital of Scotland, we pride ourselves on being an open, tolerant and inclusive city. Hate crimes are completely abhorrent and go against everything we stand for.

“Offensive graffiti is a criminal offence and is unacceptable. I would urge anyone with information on individuals that may have committed these crimes to contact Police Scotland.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.