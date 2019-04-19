Second teenager charged following stabbing outside Gilmerton Aldi

Have your say

A second person has been charged over the stabbing of a teenager outside an Aldi supermarket in Gilmerton.

The 16-year-old boy has been charged after police charged another teenager with attempted murder earlier in the week.

Officers and emergency services were called to Gilmerton Road at around 5.10pm on Sunday 14 April where a 16-year-old boy was found seriously injured.

He remains in hospital with serious injuries.

