Serious assault in Bathgate nightclub leaves man with serious head and face injuries

A man was seriously assaulted while on a nightclub dancefloor leaving him with serious head and face injuries.

The incident happened around 2.40am on Easter Sunday (April 21) at the Envi Nightclub in Hopetoun Street.

Hopetown Street - Bathgate. PIC: Google

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses after the 31-year-old man was struck to the face and sustained a number of serious head and facial injuries.

Bradley Welsh murder: What we know after man arrested following Edinburgh shooting

He was taken to St John's Hospital for treatment where he remains.

Inquiries to identify those responsible for this attack are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

READ MORE: Bank Holiday bin fires on Bruntsfield Links caused by unextinguished disposable barbecues

Detective Constable Ross Collett from Livingston CID said: "Neither the victim, nor those he was with, saw who struck him and we are therefore keen to speak to any other patrons who were in the club and saw what happened.

"Likewise if you have any other information that can assist with our inquiry then please contact police immediately."

READ MORE: Police car in Portobello has windscreen ‘smashed in’

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101 and quote incident number 745 of the 21st April. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.