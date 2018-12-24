Sex offender who admitted grooming a child will spend Christmas in jail

A convicted sex offender who confessed that being a paedophile ‘doesn’t bother him’ will spend Christmas and New Year in prison before finally being sentenced.

Jordan Yardley, who admitted sexually grooming a young child, had been due to learn his fate at Livingston Sheriff Court today.

But his lawyer Andy Aitken told the court the case would have to be adjourned until the New Year because criminal justice social workers had not managed to prepare a background report in time.

READ MORE: Convicted West Lothian sex offender groomed ‘decoy’ 12-year-old girl

Mr Aitken said his 21-year-old client, who has grown long hair and a bushy beard since being filmed by the vigilantes, accepted that he would be remanded custody at least until sentence is passed.

Yardley is facing a lengthy prison sentence for repeatedly sending indecent messages via social media to the decoy, who he believed was a 12-year-old girl.

The court was told that he was already a registered sex offender and still serving a community sentence for possessing extreme porn when he committed the new offence in March this year.

When the decoy told Yardley online that she was only 12 he replied that ‘age was not an issue’.

He offered to take her to the woods and teach her how to kiss and told her he would ‘teach her about sex’ when she turned 13.

He gave the ‘youngster’ his mobile phone number during chats on Meet4U and WhatsApp and told her that his real name was Jordan and that he was aged 20.

He repeatedly asked her to send him naked pictures of herself, but the adult woman really conversing with him told him she couldn’t because her “little brother” had broken the phone’s camera.

The vigilante anti-paedophile group Wolf Pack Hunters snared him when he went to a prearranged location to try to meet the youngster.

In their video – which was streamed live in the internet when the ‘beast hunters’ confronted Yardley – the man shows no remorse when he was quizzed about his motives.

An unidentified man asks him: “Why do you to feel no remorse about talking about sex with a 12-year-old old girl?

“You genuinely don’t care that you’re a paedophile? That you are going to go on the sex offenders’ register? That you might go to jail?”

Yardley shakes his head and replies: ‘No. That doesn’t bother me.’

Yardley, of Norman Rise, Livingston, West Lothian, earlier pleaded guilty to repeatedly sending indecent messages to a child for his sexual gratification. He is due to return to court for sentencing on 11 January.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital