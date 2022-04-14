McKinnon, 35, is also subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order for a period of three years.

He pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday, February 17, 2022, when he appeared alongside his co-accused Samantha McCafferty, also 35, who pled guilty at an earlier date.

McCafferty received 200 hours community service.

Detective Inspector Robert Campbell said: “I would personally like to acknowledge and praise the bravery of the victims who refused to let fear and intimidation stop them from speaking out.

“The arrests of McKinnon and McCafferty were achieved through painstaking work and dogged determination by officers working on the investigation. Their efforts have ensured that McKinnon is no longer in a position where he can bring harm to the local people of South Edinburgh.”

Criminal activity can be reported to Police Scotland on 101.

Shaun McKinnon: Edinburgh man sentenced to more than nine years for drugs and organised crime offences. (Picture credit: Jane Barlow)

