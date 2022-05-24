Ex-constable Nicole Short – who was forced to retire through injuries she sustained in the incident – said she felt “fearful” and “scared” when she arrived at the scene in Kirkcaldy, Fife on May 3 2015.

An inquiry into the circumstances of Mr Bayoh’s death, and whether race was a factor, is taking place in Edinburgh.

Ms Short, who the inquiry heard is 5ft 1in tall, was one of the officers responding to multiple 999 calls that Mr Bayoh, 31, carrying a knife in the town’s Hayfield Road just after 7am.

Former Police Constable Nicole Short giving evidence at the inquiry

She cried briefly after sitting down at the inquiry before giving her evidence.

The inquiry’s senior counsel, Angela Grahame QC, read out part of a statement from Ms Short.

The inquiry heard that while on their way to the incident in Kirkcaldy in a police van, Ms Short said she told her colleague “I hate going to calls like this”.

She told the inquiry: “I just felt because of my build, essentially, if I was to get stabbed it would probably increase chances of it being fatal.”

Sheku Bayoh died tragically after being detained by Police Scotland officers

Describing how she arrived at the scene on Hayfield Road, she said: “I was fearful, I was scared, I felt like my priority was to deal with what was in front of me.”

Last week, the inquiry heard evidence that two officers who arrived at the scene first tried to spray Mr Bayoh, but it had no effect.

Ms Short said she saw Mr Bayoh walking away from two other officers after they had used spray, wiping it away from his face like it was “water”.

She said Mr Bayoh was unresponsive, saying it was like he was “on a mission”.

She said: “His muscles were massive, they were bulging out of his top.”

Ms Short, 36, said she drew her baton and ordered Mr Bayoh to get on the ground and he then shouted “f*****g come on then” and began “boxing skipping” towards her.

She said Mr Bayoh then moved towards her, as she shuffled backwards.

When he became close to her, she said she instinctively ran away.

She said: “Being, like, completely overwhelmed with terror is the best way I could describe it.”

She said she felt an “almighty blow” to the back of her head and fell to the ground, moving into a fetal position after falling on her front initially.

Another officer picked her up by her stab vest and told her to go back to the van, she said.

She told the inquiry she saw Mr Bayoh “lifting” three officers off the ground as they struggled with him.

Last week, Pc Craig Walker said he saw Mr Bayoh “stamp” on Pc Short.

Earlier, the inquiry had been told Ms Short has been rendered “permanently disabled” from injuries she sustained on the day of Mr Bayoh’s death.

Roddy Dunlop QC, who is representing Ms Short and another officer, said: “It would be naive to think that the events of that day have not had material impact on the lives of the families of the officers who attended the scene that day.”

Mr Dunlop said there have been accusations of racism directed against those officers and “such vilification has a lasting impact”.