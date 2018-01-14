Sheku Bayoh’s family ‘feel forgotten’ as police probe continues

THE SISTER of trainee gas engineer Sheku Bayoh who died in police custody has told how the family feel forgotten as a probe continues.

The 31-year-old died after being restrained by police in Kirkcaldy on May 3, 2015.

An investigation is continuing over criminal changes in the case.

Mr Bayoh’s sister Kadi Johnson told the Sunday Post: “It is over two years and we have no conclusion from the Lord Advocate. I am disappointed and feel like we have been forgotten about and our brother’s case is of no importance at all.

“But we are still hurting. This is on our minds we lost a brother through the hands of the police.”

A spokesman for the Crown Office said the priority was to carry out a full and thorough investigating into what was a “complex case”.