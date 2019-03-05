Shock as man spotted completely naked in woods near West Lothian nursery

Have your say

A man has been pictured completely naked walking through woods near to a nursery in West Lothian.

A shocked local shared pictures of the man on social media and warned others to avoid Invy Park in Livingston, adding: “Couldn’t believe it. I am baffled. Mentally scarred.”

The man was snapped walking in a patch of woodland in Livingston. Picture: Siobhan Hall

The man was pictured in woodlands near to a primary school and police searched the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Livingston received a report of a man walking naked within a wooded area beside Scott Brae at around 9.55am on Tuesday 5th March.

“Inquiries into this matter are ongoing.”