Shop safe stolen during ‘Mother’s Day’ break-in and theft in Dalkeith

AN appeal has been issued following a break-in and theft in Dalkeith.

The incident happened sometime between 6pm on Saturday 30th and 11.15am on Sunday 31st March at a shop on the High Street.

After entry was forced to the premises, a safe containing a five-figure sum of cash was stolen from within.

Inquiries are ongoing to recover the safe and its contents and identify those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Jordan Sharp from Dalkeith CID said: “The store would have had significant takings in its safe because of the Mother’s Day weekend and this may be the reason it was targeted.

“We’d ask that anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity on the High Street on Saturday evening, or on Sunday morning, to contact police immediately.

“Similarly, we’d also urge people to get in touch if they believe they have any other information relevant to this investigation.”

Those with information can contact Dalkeith CID via 101 and quote incident number 1473 of the 31st March. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.