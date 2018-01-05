Six-figure haul in Livingston break-in

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following a housebreaking in Livingston.

It is understood cash, jewellery, a car and a motorbike work a six-figure sum was stolen sometime between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday January 3 at an address in Bankton Terrace.

Thieves stole stole a white BMW 640D Grande Coupe, with registration SL15 HZU, and an Aprilla motorbike, with registration BF16 JNN, from the home.

Inquiries are being conducted by the Community Investigation Unit to identify the culprits and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Constable Kenny Alexander from the CIU said: “The victims are obviously devastated at the theft of their belongings and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace the suspects and return the stolen goods.

“Anyone who has seen the BMW or Asprilla motorcycle since Tuesday evening, or has any other information relevant to this ongoing investigation should contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity around Bankton Terrace between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the Community Investigation Unit in West Lothian via 101 and quote incident number 3258 of the 3rd January. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.