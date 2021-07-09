Skye Fraser: Missing 13-year-old girl from Edinburgh found, police announce
Police are pleased to confirm that a 13-year-old girl has been found ‘safe and well’ after being reported missing from her home in the Ferry Road Avenue area of Edinburgh.
Skye Fraser, 13, who went missing on Thursday, has been traced ‘safe and well’ and police have thanked everyone who shared their appeal.
Before being found, Skye Fraser was last seen around 4pm on Thursday (July 8) – and her family were concerned as they had not heard from her since then.
However, in a statement last night, Police Scotland said: “We are pleased to confirm that Skye Fraser (13) who was reported missing in Edinburgh has been traced safe and well.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”
In a previous statement appealing for information, Inspector Forrester, Drylaw Police Station, said, “We are concerned for Skye’s welfare, therefore if anyone has information that could help us find her, please call us on '101', quoting reference 0078 of 9th July 2021.
“Likewise, if Skye sees this appeal, please call your family or police on '101' to let us know you are safe, thank you.”
Skye Fraser has now been found.