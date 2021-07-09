Skye Fraser, 13, who went missing on Thursday, has been traced ‘safe and well’ and police have thanked everyone who shared their appeal.

Before being found, Skye Fraser was last seen around 4pm on Thursday (July 8) – and her family were concerned as they had not heard from her since then.

However, in a statement last night, Police Scotland said: “We are pleased to confirm that Skye Fraser (13) who was reported missing in Edinburgh has been traced safe and well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police find Skye Fraser, a 13-year-old girl who went missing from the Ferry Road Avenue area on Thursday.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”

In a previous statement appealing for information, Inspector Forrester, Drylaw Police Station, said, “We are concerned for Skye’s welfare, therefore if anyone has information that could help us find her, please call us on '101', quoting reference 0078 of 9th July 2021.

“Likewise, if Skye sees this appeal, please call your family or police on '101' to let us know you are safe, thank you.”

Skye Fraser has now been found.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.